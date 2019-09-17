Stir-fry with Italian flavors: See how to make beef and zucchini gnocchi

MILWAUKEE -- Stir-fry with an Italian flavor. Angela Horkan with the Wisconsin Beef Council joins FOX6 WakeUp to make beef and zucchini gnocchi.

Beef and Zucchini Gnocchi

INGREDIENTS:

  • 1 pound beef Ranch Steaks, cut 3/4 inch thick
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil, divided
  • 1 package (16 ounces) shelf-stable gnocchi
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 2 small zucchini, cut crosswise into thirds, then lengthwise into thin slices
  • 1 small red onion, thinly sliced
  • 3 tablespoons thinly sliced sun-dried tomatoes (oil-packed)
  • 2 teaspoons minced garlic
  • 1/8 to 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper
  • 1/4 cup fresh basil, coarsely chopped
  • 1 ounce ricotta salata, crumbled
  • 4 teaspoons chopped toasted walnuts or pine nuts

COOKING:

  1. Cut beef steaks lengthwise in half, then crosswise into 1/4-inch thick strips. Set aside.
  2. Heat 1 tablespoon oil in large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add gnocchi; cook 4 to 8 minutes, stirring frequently to brown evenly. Remove from skillet; keep warm.
  3. Heat 1 teaspoon oil in same skillet over medium-high heat until hot. Add half of beef; stir-fry 1 to 3 minutes or until outside surface of beef is no longer pink. Remove from skillet. Repeat with 1 teaspoon oil and remaining beef. Season with black pepper and salt, as desired; keep warm.
  4. Heat remaining 1 teaspoon oil in same skillet over medium-high heat until hot. Add zucchini, onion, sun-dried tomatoes, garlic and red pepper; stir-fry 4 to 5 minutes or until vegetables are crisp-tender. Stir in gnocchi, beef and basil; cook and stir about 1 minute to heat through. Season with salt and black pepper, as desired.
  5. Divide beef mixture evenly among 4 individual bowls. Sprinkle each with cheese and walnuts before serving.
