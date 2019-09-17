× ‘Trips That Transform’ telethon: You can help kids’ wishes take flight!

MILWAUKEE — Air travel is Make-A-Wish Wisconsin’s biggest annual expense. In fact, more than 75 percent of the wishes granted involve some form of air transportation.

At the same time, literally trillions of airline miles go unused each year. Instead of letting those miles expire, you can put your unused Delta, United, American, or Southwest airlines miles to good use and make some wishes come true. Best of all, donated miles NEVER expire!

Join FOX6 for the Trips That Transform telethon, Wednesday, Sept. 18 from 9 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. Our volunteers will be here to take your generous air miles donation. To make a donation, you will need your air miles account number and the number of miles you wish to donate.

If you want to donate online, please CLICK HERE.