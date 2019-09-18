1 hurt after crash involving vehicle that struck building near 46th and Lloyd
MILWAUKEE — One person was taken to the hospital after a crash that ended with a vehicle striking a building near 46th and Lloyd Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 18.
It happened around 2 p.m.
Police said the person who was taken to the hospital suffered injuries not believed to be life-threatening.
The cause of the crash was under investigation.
FOX6’s cameras captured at least two damaged vehicles on scene. It wasn’t immediately clear how many vehicles were involved in the crash.
43.057146 -87.971291