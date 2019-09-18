150 apple varieties: Brightonwoods Orchard is a family run orchard, there is no admission fee

BURLINGTON -- It's apple harvest season in Wisconsin! Brian Kramp spent the morning in Burlington at Brightonwoods Orchard where they grow more than 150 different kinds of apple.

Brightonwoods Orchard is a family run orchard featuring over 150 apple varieties, seeded and seedless grapes, quince and pears. We are located in Southeastern Wisconsin on one of Wisconsin's Rustic Roads between Milwaukee and Chicago. There is no admission fee and we have something for everyone to enjoy. We are not a pick your own orchard, but visitors are free to roam through our orchard and woods trail.