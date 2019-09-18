Celebrate the arts while helping a good cause: Careers Industries’ famous Art Gala returns

MILWAUKEE -- Celebrating the arts while helping out a good cause. Joe Greene from Careers Industries joins FOX6 WakeUp with details on the Art Gala.

About Art Gala 2019 (website)

Careers Industries' famous Art Gala returns! Join us on Thursday, September 19, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. for "Color My World" at 4811 Washington Avenue, Racine. Art, appetizers, beverages, raffle baskets, silent auction and more! Free admission. Donations are appreciated and will be used to support adults with disabilities in our community.