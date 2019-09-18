‘Did it to be cool:’ 18-year-old man charged, accused of vandalizing Crusher statue

SOUTH MILWAUKEE — An 18-year-old South Milwaukee man has been charged — accused of vandalizing the Crusher statue installed near 11th and Milwaukee Avenue. James Dudgeon, 18, has been charged with criminal damage to property.

Officials say family members who visit the statue regularly noticed the damage on Aug. 29 and reported that damage to the South Milwaukee Police Department.

According to the complaint, police discovered two men approached the statue on the night of Aug. 24 and caused $1,200 in damage. Surveillance video shows the men repeatedly striking the statue with a concrete block.

Officials say the surveillance video was instrumental in determining the time frame for the damage and helping police identify the people responsible. The second man, 21, has been identified but has not yet been arrested.

According to the criminal complaint, after viewing the surveillance video officers immediately recognized one of the suspects, James Dudgeon, from multiple prior encounters. The complaint indicates on Sept. 12 officers spoke with Dudgeon. At that time, he admitted to using a landscaping brick to strike and damage the statue.

The complaint indicates Dudgeon told authorities that he and a group of friends were out walking around on Saturday, Aug. 24. They were in the area of the statue when Dudgeon claims the other guys in the group were talking about throwing a brick at the statue. Dudgeon stated he didn’t think it was a big deal at the time. He stated he did it to be cool. He apologized for his actions and stated he would pay for all the damage, according to the complaint.

The damage was repaired over the weekend by Beth Sahagian, the South Milwaukee native who built the statue.

The Crusher statue – built to honor South Milwaukee native and iconic wrestler Reggie “Da Crusher” Lisowski – became reality through donations from hundreds of family and friends, and was unveiled on June 8 at Crusherfest. Chris Smith, wrestling fan and city attorney for South Milwaukee, led the effort, with the support of the Lisowski family and countless other supporters and volunteers.