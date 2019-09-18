‘Didn’t know she was in a bad relationship:’ Prosecutors say mother of 4 killed during argument

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Charges were filed Wednesday, Sept. 18 and an arrest warrant was issued for Darnell Kimble, 29, wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of Cherron Miller, 31, which happened Sept. 12 near 52nd and Locust. Prosecutors said Kimble's mother told investigators her son shot Miller, a mother of four, following an argument after she came over to retrieve belongings.

Family members said Miller was a domestic violence victim who was attempting to leave an unhealthy relationship.

"I don't even know how to begin," said Jacqueline Brinson, Miller's mother. "I never imagined losing my daughter at such a young age."

Brinson recalled memories made with her daughter, who skated through life with a full focus on her four young children.

"She had a great relationship with them," said Brinson. "I could skate, but she could skate better than me. I would be on the side of her, to make it seem as if I was just as good as her."

According to prosecutors, police responded to an apartment building near 52nd and Locust on Sept. 12, where Miller was found lying on the floor with a gunshot wound to her abdomen. She died at the hospital.

"When we finally got the news, the doctor came down and told us they did everything they could for her," said Brinson. "She wasn't going to make it."

An autopsy revealed she suffered gunshot wounds to her abdomen and arm. Her death was ruled a homicide.

Kimble faces one count of first degree reckless homicide, use of a dangerous weapon, and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon. Prosecutors said his mother, who was present at the time of the shooting, said Miller, a friend of her son's, came over to get belongings on the day of the shooting, and there was an argument. During the argument, Kimble's mother indicated Miller swung her arm at Kimble, who pointed a gun at Miller and fired, before fleeing the scene.

"I didn't know she was in a bad relationship like that," said Brinson. "I wish she would have left whatever was at that house there and walked away, and then she would be here, I believe."

Brinson said she wishes she could hold her daughter one last time.

"I just wish she would have made her move a little earlier," said Brinson. "She was just a beautiful person, when you sum it all up."

Family members planned to bury Miller Monday, Sept. 23, and while they said it would be emotional, they were planning a celebration of her life. A GoFundMe.com account was set up in her honor.

As for Kimble, prosecutors noted he was convicted of armed robbery, as party to a crime in Milwaukee County in 2009, and possession of meth in April 2018. Again, a warrant was issued for his arrest Wednesday.