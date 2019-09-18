× In an effort to empty the shelter, MADACC waives fees for adult cats, lowers fee for kitten adoptions

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission officials revealed Wednesday, Sept. 18 they were caring for more than 150 cats in the shelter, with hundreds more in foster care. With that in mind, and winter approaching, officials waived adoption fees for adult cats (6 months or older), and lowered kitten adoption fees to $100.

MADACC officials noted Milwaukee County residents must purchase a $12 license for all animals 5 months and older, and you’re encouraged to bring a cat carrier, or you can buy a box for $5.

According to officials, fall tends to be the highest intake time at the shelter.

The #Meowaukee promotion was sponsored by Friends of MADACC.

CLICK HERE to view adoptable cats — which are vaccinated, de-wormed, micro-chipped, and spayed/neutered.

Potential adopters can “pre-qualify” by completing an adoption application in advance by CLICKING HERE.