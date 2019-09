MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales on Wednesday, Sept. 18 announced the death of MPD Officer Mark Lentz, who died as a result of health issues.

Police said Officer Lentz served for 18 years, and was a current member of the force.

Funeral arrangements had not been made as of Wednesday.

A statement from an MPD spokesman said: “The Milwaukee Police Department sends prayers and condolences to the Lentz family during this difficult time.”