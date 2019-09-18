One and done: Easy weeknight meal you can make in just one pan

MILWAUKEE -- Cooking a healthy meal during the week is hard enough before you factor in all the dishes you have to wash. And that's why this one-dish recipe is so appealing.
Cheesy Rotisserie Chicken Enchilada Skillet
Courtesy: Skinnytaste
Ingredients:
- 1 tsp vegetable oil
- 1/2 onion, chopped
- 2 garlic cloves, finely chopped
- 1 tsp cumin
- 3/4 tsp salt
- 1 jar enchilada sauce
- 1/4 cup sour cream or greek yogurt, plus more for serving
- 4 corn tortillas, cut into quarters
- 1 rotisserie chicken - skin and bones removed, meat shredded (about 4 cups shredded chicken)
- 1 can black beans, rinsed and drained
- 3 oz shredded cheese, like Mexican cheese blend (about 3/4 cup)
- sliced jalapeno peppers and chopped fresh cilantro, for serving (optional)
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 500 degrees.
- Heat the oil in a 10-inch cast-iron skillet over medium heat.
- Add the onion, garlic, cumin and salt and cook, stirring until the onion has softened. About 5 minutes.
- Transfer onion mixture to a large bowl. Set aside the hot skillet.
- Add the enchilada sauce, sour cream, and 1/4 cup water to the onion mixture and stir to combine. Fold in tortillas, chicken, and beans until thoroughly coated.
- Spoon the mixture into the skillet and cook over medium heat until warmed through, about 3 minutes. Sprinkle the cheese all over the top and bake until the cheese is melted and bubbling, about 5 minutes.
- Let cool slightly, then top the enchiladas with sour cream, jalapenos, and cilantro (if desired) and serve directly from the skillet at the table.