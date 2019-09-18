One and done: Easy weeknight meal you can make in just one pan

MILWAUKEE -- Cooking a healthy meal during the week is hard enough before you factor in all the dishes you have to wash. And that's why this one-dish recipe is so appealing.

Cheesy Rotisserie Chicken Enchilada Skillet

Ingredients:

  • 1 tsp vegetable oil
  • 1/2 onion, chopped
  • 2 garlic cloves, finely chopped
  • 1 tsp cumin
  • 3/4 tsp salt
  • 1 jar enchilada sauce
  • 1/4 cup sour cream or greek yogurt, plus more for serving
  • 4 corn tortillas, cut into quarters
  • 1 rotisserie chicken - skin and bones removed, meat shredded (about 4 cups shredded chicken)
  • 1 can black beans, rinsed and drained
  • 3 oz shredded cheese, like Mexican cheese blend (about 3/4 cup)
  • sliced jalapeno peppers and chopped fresh cilantro, for serving (optional)

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 500 degrees.
  2. Heat the oil in a 10-inch cast-iron skillet over medium heat.
  3. Add the onion, garlic, cumin and salt and cook, stirring until the onion has softened.  About 5 minutes.
  4. Transfer onion mixture to a large bowl.  Set aside the hot skillet.
  5. Add the enchilada sauce, sour cream, and 1/4 cup water to the onion mixture and stir to combine.  Fold in tortillas, chicken, and beans until thoroughly coated.
  6. Spoon the mixture into the skillet and cook over medium heat until warmed through, about 3 minutes.  Sprinkle the cheese all over the top and bake until the cheese is melted and bubbling, about 5 minutes.
  7. Let cool slightly, then top the enchiladas with sour cream, jalapenos, and cilantro (if desired) and serve directly from the skillet at the table.
