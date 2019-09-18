One and done: Easy weeknight meal you can make in just one pan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Cooking a healthy meal during the week is hard enough before you factor in all the dishes you have to wash. And that's why this one-dish recipe is so appealing.

Cheesy Rotisserie Chicken Enchilada Skillet

Courtesy: Skinnytaste

Ingredients:

1 tsp vegetable oil

1/2 onion, chopped

2 garlic cloves, finely chopped

1 tsp cumin

3/4 tsp salt

1 jar enchilada sauce

1/4 cup sour cream or greek yogurt, plus more for serving

4 corn tortillas, cut into quarters

1 rotisserie chicken - skin and bones removed, meat shredded (about 4 cups shredded chicken)

1 can black beans, rinsed and drained

3 oz shredded cheese, like Mexican cheese blend (about 3/4 cup)

sliced jalapeno peppers and chopped fresh cilantro, for serving (optional)

Directions: