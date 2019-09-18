Petfest is back for another year: Festival Park is going to the dogs this weekend

MILWAUKEE -- Maier Festival Park is going to the dogs this weekend. Petfest is back for another year! Fromm Family Foods brand director, Bryan Nieman, joins FOX6 WakeUp with a preview.

This year’s festival will bring back family and pet-favorite activities, including: dock diving, lure and agility courses, the Doggie Dash speed trial, Kitty City and more. The marketplace will return, as well as the kids’ amusement area, live music and entertainment and the highly anticipated Costume Contest and Owner/Pet Look-alike contest. New attractions this year will include a larger Adoption Avenue featuring even more rescues and animal-related nonprofits, a new Vendor Village supporting emerging makers, crafters and small businesses and the Lap Dog Lounge- a restful area built for those puppies (and people) who need a brief respite when the day’s excitement catches up to them.

Fromm Petfest admission and parking is FREE with entrances at the Mid and South Gates of the festival grounds.