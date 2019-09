MILWAUKEE — A driver crashed into a stopped semi as police investigated a separate crash on Brown Deer Road near 116th Street.

It happened around 11:45 a.m.

Police said the semi tractor-trailer was stopped in the right lane on Brown Deer Road.

The driver of the vehicle that hit the semi suffered injuries not believed to be life-threatening, and was taken to the hospital.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.

