Police: UW-Milwaukee student robbed a gunpoint, suspect sought

Posted 6:45 am, September 18, 2019, by , Updated at 06:48AM, September 18, 2019

Bus incident near UWM campus

MILWAUKEE — An investigation is underway after a UW-Milwaukee student was robbed at gunpoint early Wednesday morning, Sept. 18. It happened around 12:05 a.m. on Oakland Avenue near Hartford Avenue.

According to UWM police, the suspect approached a student, pointed a gun and demanded their property.

The suspect obtained the victim’s cell phone and fled as a passenger in a white, 4-door sedan. The vehicle was last seen traveling southbound on N. Baretlet Ave.

The suspect is described as a male, black in his 20s. He was wearing a dark red sweatshirt with a white undershirt.

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department Tip Line, 414-935 7360.

The UWM Police Department would like to remind everyone to remain aware of your surroundings and report suspicious behavior to police. The UWM Police Department non-emergency line, 414-229-4627, is answered 24 hours a day.

