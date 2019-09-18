× Report: Green Bay Packers trade WR Trevor Davis to the Oakland Raiders

GREEN BAY — Ian Rapoport, national insider for NFL Network and NFL.com reported Wednesday, Sept. 18, citing sources, that the Green Bay Packers traded WR/Returner Trevor Davis to the Oakland Raiders.

According to Rapoport, Davis is a 4.3 speed WR and one of the NFL’s top punt and kick returners who should have an immediate opportunity to compete at WR.

Davis played college football at California and was drafted by the Packers in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft.

On Sept. 11, 2018, Davis was placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. On Nov. 7, 2018, the Packers designated Davis to return from injured reserve. He was officially activated on Nov. 15, 2018 prior to the team’s Week 11 game. He was placed back on injured reserve on Dec. 1, 2018 after suffering another hamstring injury in Week 12.

On April 8, 2018, Davis was arrested after making a joke at the Hawaiian Airlines counter at Los Angeles International Airport about packing an explosive. He was booked on charges of making a criminal threat. He was released after posting bail of $15,000.