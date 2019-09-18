× ‘Trips that Transform’ telethon: Thank you for making wishes take flight!

MILWAUKEE — The FOX6 and Make-A-Wish “Trips That Transform” phone bank is now closed. But you can still make a generous donation of your unused airline miles — and remember, donated miles NEVER expire!

Make-A-Wish Wisconsin needs about 1,200 round trip flights each year to grant the wishes of children with life-threatening medical conditions. Your donation will play an important role in making wishes come true.

CLICK HERE to donate now. You will need to know your air miles account number and the amount of miles you wish to donate.

Thank you for your support.