5 simple habits that will make you a healthier person

Posted 11:57 am, September 19, 2019, by

MILWAUKEE -- Want to be healthier but overwhelmed by the idea of making major changes to your diet? Start with a few simple things. Registered dietitian Lisa Grudzielanek with Metcalfe's Market joins Real Milwaukee with five little things that can have a big impact on your health.

#1 Slow Down
• Eating slowly may reduce the number of calories you consume at meals and help you lose weight.
• Studies comparing different eating speeds show that fast eaters are up to 115% more likely to be obese than slow eaters.

#2 Drink Enough Water
• Drinking water about an ½ hour before meals can reduce appetite and calorie intake during the subsequent meal in middle-aged and older adults.
• Drinking water can cause mild, temporary increases in metabolism.
• How much? Health authorities commonly recommend eight 8-ounce glasses, which equals about 2 liters, or half a gallon. This a reasonable goal. Actual needs can vary +/- on a variety of factors.

#3 Eat from Smaller Plates & Bowls
• It has been proven that the size of your dinnerware can affect how much you eat.
• Eating from smaller dinnerware, you can trick your brain into thinking that you`re eating more, making yourself less likely to overeat.

#4 Take Care of Your Gut with Probiotics & Fiber
• According to the USDA's MyPlate, men should eat 2 cups of fruit per day and 2½ to 3 cups of vegetables. Women should eat 1½ to 2 cups of fruit per day and 2 to 2½ cups of vegetables.
• Only about 12% of Americans eat as much fruit as they're supposed to every day, and less than 10% eat enough vegetables.
• Eating vegetables before a carb-rich meal has been shown to have beneficial effects on blood sugar levels and can help you feel fuller.
• Eat probiotic foods like yogurt and sauerkraut and take a probiotic supplement daily.
• Fiber functions as fuel for your healthy gut bacteria to thrive.

#5 Don't Shop Without a Grocery List
• Make a shopping list ahead to know exactly what to purchase and don`t go hungry to avoid unhealthy impulse buys!

