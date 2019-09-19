Attracts over 900 athletes: The Milwaukee River Challenge is taking place Sept. 21

MILWAUKEE -- More than 900 athletes from high school, collegiate and club teams will hit the water this weekend for the Milwaukee River Challenge. Brian Kramp put some boats in the water to give us a preview of the race.

About Milwaukee River Challenge (website)

The race takes the rowers through a difficult 3-mile course, the race begins at 25th and Canal Streets on the Menomonee River and heads east where it makes a sharp right turn north on the Milwaukee River. The course passes through the heart of downtown Milwaukee and concludes just south of Pleasant Street adjacent to Schlitz Park. Spectators can enjoy the races from the Milwaukee Riverwalk, any of the 18 bridges along the course and other vantage points along the three-mile stretch that offer intimate views of the boats and blade work unlike any crew race in the country! In addition, visitors can hear a running commentary throughout the day in Schlitz Park, provided by seasoned race veterans and will also have the opportunity to purchase food and beverages while mingling with the visiting teams, including the US National Team.