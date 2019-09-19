Bus crashes carrying country singer Josh Turner’s road crew; 1 dead, 7 hurt

Posted 3:27 pm, September 19, 2019, by , Updated at 03:31PM, September 19, 2019

NASHVILLE, TN - MARCH 31: Recording Artist Josh Turner performs onstage during CMT's Sweetest Summer Celebration Presented by DQ on March 31, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Davis/Getty Images for CMT)

SHANDON, Calif. — Authorities in central California say a passenger bus has crashed while carrying the road crew for country and gospel singer Josh Turner, leaving one dead and seven injured.

Turner and his band were not on the bus.

Two of the passengers are said to have sustained major injuries and five had moderate injuries.

The bus was traveling eastbound on Highway 46 in San Luis Obispo County when it crashed in Shandon late Wednesday night.

The trip followed a Turner concert at the Vina Robles Amphitheatre in Paso Robles, according to media reports.

