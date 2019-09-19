Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar makes her pitch in SE Wisconsin

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar is working on what she calls a blue wall. The Minnesota senator wants to win back the states that President Donald Trump won in 2016. On Thursday, Sept. 19, Klobuchar made her case in southeast Wisconsin.

Klobuchar is one of only two Midwest candidates -- and she told reporters, that matters. She toured a family-run organic dairy farm in Random lake earlier on Thursday. She talked a lot about the dairy crisis -- and the policies she would introduce to give Wisconsin farmers a break.

The senator also supports universal healthcare -- and believes climate change and immigration reform should be priorities.

The Democratic primary is still undecided. Klobuchar said her Midwest values make her the candidate.

"They would like to have a president they can be proud of and a president that doesn't wake up every morning sending out mean tweets. They want someone who's going to solve problems," Klobuchar said.

All of the senator's stops in Wisconsin Thursday were relatively small. That is what Klobuchar is going for -- making connections with Wisconsin voters.