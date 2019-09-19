× Green Bay Packers trade WR Trevor Davis to Oakland Raiders for undisclosed draft pick

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers announced on Thursday, Sept. 19 that the team signed TE Evan Baylis to the active roster from the practice squad, traded WR Trevor Davis to the Oakland Raiders for an undisclosed draft pick and signed WR Keon Hatcher to the practice squad.

Baylis, a 6-foot-5, 250-pound first-year player, was originally signed by the Houston Texans as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Oregon on May 12, 2017. As a rookie, he spent time on the Texans’ practice squad and active roster, appearing in one game, as well as time on the practice squads of the Indianapolis Colts and Carolina Panthers. Baylis was released by the Panthers following training camp last season. He spent the final week of the 2018 season and all of this season on the Packers’ practice squad. Baylis will wear No. 88 for the Packers.

Davis was originally selected by the Packers in the fifth round (No. 163 overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft. He played in 31 games for Green Bay, returning 35 kickoffs for 791 yards (22.6 avg.) and 40 punts for 449 yards (11.2 avg.) while also hauling in nine receptions for 122 yards (13.6 avg.) and a TD.

Hatcher, a 6-foot-1, 212-pound second-year player, was originally signed as an undrafted free agent out of Arkansas by the Oakland Raiders on May 5, 2017. He spent his rookie season on the Raiders’ practice squad. In 2018, Hatcher was waived by Oakland on Sept. 12 and went on to spend time on the practice squads of the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers before being signed back to the Raiders’ active roster on Nov. 19. He appeared in three games for Oakland last season, seeing time on special teams and offense. Hatcher will wear No. 84 for the Packers.