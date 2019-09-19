× Kenosha police investigate shooting threat made to Tremper High School

KENOSHA — Steven Knecht, the principal of Tremper High School in Kenosha, sent a voicemail to parents and students on Thursday evening, Sept. 19 indicating he is aware of a shooting threat made toward the school for Friday, Sept. 20. He said the threat is circulating on social media.

Knecht said in the voicemail that the administration launched an investigation in conjunction with the Kenosha Police Department.

“We want you to know that this threat is being taken seriously and the Kenosha Police Department is working to locate the person responsible as quickly as possible.”

Kenosha police confirmed the threat — and indicated they are pursuing a couple of suspects. If you have information about this threat, you are urged to call Kenosha police at 262-656-1224.

Listen to voicemail from Principal Knecht