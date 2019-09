× Police: Man stabbed, seriously injured near 24th Place and Center in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a stabbing that happened Wednesday night, Sept. 18 near 24th Place and Center Street. It happened around 7 p.m.

Police say a 39-year-old man suffered a serious stab wound and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Officers and detectives are working on the circumstances of the incident and any subject(s) that are involved.