Recognize these guys? MPD seeks help to ID suspects in Dollar General robbery

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying the suspects wanted in a business robbery which occurred on Sept. 15 at the Dollar General on E. Locust Street. — just west of Humboldt Boulevard.

Suspects # 1 is described as a male, African-American, 6’ tall, with a medium build, short Afro and a medium complexion. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and blue stonewashed jeans and white tennis shoes. He was armed with a handgun.

Suspect #2 is described as a male, African-American, 6’ tall, with medium build, short Afro with a medium complexion and a goatee and beard. He was last seen wearing a royal blue t-shirt and blue jeans.

Suspect #3 is described as a male, African-American, 6’ tall, with a slender build and a dark complexion. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and blue athletic shorts, black flip-flops and white socks.

Suspect #4 is described as an African-American with dreadlocks.

The suspect’s vehicle is described as a gray 4-door auto with a sunroof and rear spoiler. The vehicle has a lime green horizontal strip on both sides of the vehicle. There is a possible temporary registration tag in the right rear window.

If you have information about this incident, you are urged to contact the Milwaukee Police Department.

