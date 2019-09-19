1 dead after house fire in Fond du Lac, search for possible victims continues

Posted 7:44 am, September 19, 2019, by , Updated at 08:28AM, September 19, 2019

FOND DU LAC -- One person is dead following a house fire early Wednesday morning, Sept. 19 in Fond du Lac --  near Military Road near Arlington Avenue. The call came in around 6 a.m.

When crews arrived on scene the front porch was fully involved in fire. The fire spread to the structure.

"The initial information we got was a little sketchy. But wee believe there are two, maybe three, people inside that were unaccounted for. So far, we were able to locate one victim. The other two, if there are others, we have yet to find," said Fond du Lac Fire Chief Peter O'Leary.

Fond du Lac house fire (Courtesy: WLUK)

Fond du Lac house fire (Courtesy: WLUK)

Chief O'Leary said this fire is "stubborn" -- with a lot of smoke and it keeps flaring up.

No additional details have been released -- including the cause of the fire or the amount of damage sustained.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.