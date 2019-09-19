1 dead after house fire in Fond du Lac, search for possible victims continues

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOND DU LAC -- One person is dead following a house fire early Wednesday morning, Sept. 19 in Fond du Lac -- near Military Road near Arlington Avenue. The call came in around 6 a.m.

When crews arrived on scene the front porch was fully involved in fire. The fire spread to the structure.

"The initial information we got was a little sketchy. But wee believe there are two, maybe three, people inside that were unaccounted for. So far, we were able to locate one victim. The other two, if there are others, we have yet to find," said Fond du Lac Fire Chief Peter O'Leary.

Chief O'Leary said this fire is "stubborn" -- with a lot of smoke and it keeps flaring up.

No additional details have been released -- including the cause of the fire or the amount of damage sustained.

Fire crews have found one of the unaccounted victims and are searching for others. — Fond du Lac Fire (@fdlfire) September 19, 2019