Sheboygan PD: Call about student in possession of handgun at South HS was a hoax

SHEBOYGAN — Sheboygan police say a report of a student being in possession of a handgun at Sheboygan South High School on Thursday, Sept. 19 was a hoax.

Officers responded to South High School shortly after 2 p.m. At the time of the call, a school resource officer was inside the school and reported that he was not aware of any issues going on inside the school. Even so, the school temporarily went on lockdown.

Officers were unable to locate the caller or any evidence to suggest that any of the information in the originating phone call was true.

Sheboygan police say there were no safety issues related to this report — and there is no evidence that there was any person who was part of this call inside the school.