Unlimited sampling of over 35 breweries: Blue Harbor Craft Beer Festival taking place Sept. 21

SHEBOYGAN -- Blue Harbor Craft Beer Festival is happening Saturday, Sept. 21. Loren Rue, executive chef at Blue Harbor Resort and James Owen, co-owner of Three Sheeps Brewing Company join FOX6 WakeUp with a taste.

About this Event (website)

Grand Craft Beer Tasting

  • 1-4 p.m.
  • Unlimited sampling of over 35 breweries serving craft beers and ciders.
  • Commemorative Taster Glass
  • Food and Retail items for purchase
  • Live Music by Cold Soda Club
  • Beautiful Lake Views
  • $1 of every ticket will be donated to the Sheboygan County Humane Society

Price: Only $40 Per Person

The Special VIP Experience

  11:30 a.m.– 1 p.m. Grand Beer Seminar and Food Pairing, Meet top Brewers. Experience VIP beers-not available for General Admission Tasting.
  1-4 PM Grand Craft Beer Tasting with Special VIP Entry
  Commemorative Pint Glass
  • Food and Retail items for purchase
  • Live Music by Cold Soda Club
  • Beautiful Lake Views
  • $1 of every ticket will be donated to the Sheboygan County Humane Society

Price: Only $70 Per Person

