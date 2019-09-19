Unlimited sampling of over 35 breweries: Blue Harbor Craft Beer Festival taking place Sept. 21

SHEBOYGAN -- Blue Harbor Craft Beer Festival is happening Saturday, Sept. 21. Loren Rue, executive chef at Blue Harbor Resort and James Owen, co-owner of Three Sheeps Brewing Company join FOX6 WakeUp with a taste.
About this Event (website)
Grand Craft Beer Tasting
- 1-4 p.m.
- Unlimited sampling of over 35 breweries serving craft beers and ciders.
- Commemorative Taster Glass
- Food and Retail items for purchase
- Live Music by Cold Soda Club
- Beautiful Lake Views
- $1 of every ticket will be donated to the Sheboygan County Humane Society
Price: Only $40 Per Person
The Special VIP Experience
- 11:30 a.m.– 1 p.m. Grand Beer Seminar and Food Pairing, Meet top Brewers. Experience VIP beers-not available for General Admission Tasting.
- 1-4 PM Grand Craft Beer Tasting with Special VIP Entry
- Commemorative Pint Glass
- Food and Retail items for purchase
- Live Music by Cold Soda Club
- Beautiful Lake Views
- $1 of every ticket will be donated to the Sheboygan County Humane Society
Price: Only $70 Per Person