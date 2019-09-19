‘Very difficult:’ Officers with MPD’s Specialized Patrol Division talk about fallen brother in blue

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- After 18 years of service to the Milwaukee Police Department, officers are honoring a fallen brother in blue. Officer Mark Lentz died from health issues.

Lentz worked out of the Specialized Patrol Division. He spent 14 years riding motorcycles as an officer. He passed away on Wednesday morning, Sept. 18. On Thursday, police officials spoke about Lentz's impact on them.

In August 2017, Officer was on the job when he was struck by a vehicle that kept going. The crash caused him to lose control and fall off the motorcycle.

Two years ago, a criminal complaint was filed against the driver, Sirantoine Powell, who is now 19 years old. At the time, the complaint said Officer Lentz was treated for pain to his arms and legs. It is not clear if he ever returned to the job after that crash.

On Thursday, officials shared what the officer wished for his last moments.

"It's very difficult to see anyone take their last breaths in front of you. He was surrounded by his family and members of his unit and I believe that's the way he wanted to leave us," said Capt. Derrick Harris of the Milwaukee Police Department.

The suspect was already convicted of charges in connection to this crash. He is in prison.

MPD tells FOX6 News the family of Officer Lentz is continuing to plan funeral services for a man who touched so many lives.