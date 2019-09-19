× Walworth County Sheriff: Delavan woman dead after violent collision in Town of Darien

TOWN OF DARIEN — A 56-year-old Delavan woman is dead after a violent collision in the Town of Darien on Wednesday, Sept. 18.

Officials with the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office say around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday their office received a report of a traffic crash on Highway 11/14 in Darien.

When deputies and other first responders arrived on the scene, they found two vehicles in a ditch on the south side of the road with severe damage.

The preliminary investigation shows a 2005 Ford Freestyle SUV was westbound on Highway 11/14 when it made a left hand turn into the path of a 2018 Silver Ram 2500 Pickup — which was eastbound. The Ram struck the Ford in the passenger side.

The sole occupant of the Ram was identified as 19-year-old Elkhorn man. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries. The sole occupant of the Ford Freestyle was identified as 56-year-old Tina Shafer of Delavan. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office Crash Investigation Unit. Assisting agencies include Darien Fire and Rescue, Mercy MD-1, Medix Ambulance Service, and the Walworth County Medical Examiner’s Office.