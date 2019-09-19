West Allis police seek help to find 12-year-old boy reported missing

Posted 10:28 pm, September 19, 2019, by , Updated at 10:30PM, September 19, 2019

Quemont Greer

WEST ALLIS — West Allis police are asking for your help in their search for a missing 12-year-old boy.

Officials say Quemont Greer left his residence near 57th and Lapham between 7:15 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. — and was last seen walking in a northeast direction.

Quemont is described as a male, black, 5’7″ tall and weighing approximately 220 pounds. He has brown eyes, black hair and was last seen wearing a red shirt, gray or black shorts and tennis shoes. Officials say Quemont has cognitive delays and digestive problems.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to call West Allis police at 414-302-8000.

