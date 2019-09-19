World Alzheimer’s Day: Early warning signs a loved one may be suffering, what to do about it

MILWAUKEE -- World Alzheimer's Day is coming up this weekend. it is recognized every year on Sept. 21 -- and is a campaign to raise awareness of dementia. Jon Bain with "Milwaukee Right At Home" joins Real Milwaukee with more.
Jon is talking about detecting the signs of Alzheimer's and dementia and helping teach families how to cope and interact with their loved ones.
Warning signs include:
- Difficulty performing familiar tasks/locating familiar places like a bedroom or bathroom.
- Changes in personality. The personalities of people with dementia can change dramatically. They may become extremely confused, suspicious, fearful or dependent on a family member.
- A desire to 'go home' even when already at home.