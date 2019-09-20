‘Great feeling:’ Packers-obsessed family spanning 1,500 miles to visit Lambeau Field for 1st time

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CEDARBURG -- Wisconsin's love for the Packers often spans generations and states. For one Cedarburg family, that love stretches more than 1,500 miles. Sunday's game will be extra special for the Pinter family.

Third graders Lilly and London have been Packers fans their entire lives, but this is the first time they've ever been to Wisconsin to visit where the family tradition started.

"Used to go down to games with my father back when they played at the baseball stadium in Milwaukee," said John Pinter, a lifelong Packers fan.

84-year-old Pinter raised who he calls "the biggest Packers fan in the country" -- his son, Michael Pinter.

"I've always been a Packer fan," said Michael Pinter. "When we met, she was a Seahawks #1. I'm a Packers #1. Oops!"

Michael moved to Washington state 41 years ago. Despite his wife's best efforts, all three of his kids never thought twice about who to root for.

"Always Packers, always Packers," said Michael Pinter.

The family once wore Packers gear to a game in Seattle, but nobody in the family has ever been to Lambeau Field. That changes Sunday when all nine will go to the game.

"I'm very happy. I'm very joyous," said Michael Pinter. "It's a great feeling."

Another Packers memory to add to the family -- and hoping there will be a happy ending.

"I hope they win by a large score," said John Pinter.

But it isn't the game Lilly and London are most excited about.

"Hanging out with family," said London.

At Sunday's game, John will also be transferring his one share stock certificate ownership in the Packers to his son, Michael.