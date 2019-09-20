‘A really happy soul:’ Friends honor Kaylie Juga at Bradford HS football game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENOSHA -- A tribute to a murdered cheerleader unfolds under the Friday night lights at Bradford High School in Kenosha. Friends of Kaylie Juga honored her at the football game in part by wearing blue.

"She was just a really happy soul," said Jenna Tranberg, a friend of Kaylie. "She could light up a room."

On Friday evening, Juga's cheerleader spirit was celebrated in a halftime performance -- just for her.

"We're super happy and proud of these cheerleaders who really wanted to support their friend," said Maribel Fanelle, a friend of the Juga family.

It is a tribute that almost did not happen. Earlier this week, the Kenosha Unified School District board denied a request to honor Juga at the football game. Board members said at the time it would not be fair to the family of Juga's alleged killer, 16-year-old Martice Fuller, who was also a student.

Fuller pleaded not guilty to shooting Juga and her mother last May. The suspect's stepbrother wanted to wear a jersey in solidarity with Fuller, but was not allowed.

An online petition asking the district to overturn its decision racked up 7,000 signatures. The district officials changed their decision.

"The most beautiful thing about this tragedy is to see everybody come together," said Kelly Adkins, a friend of the Juga family.

At the request of Juga's family, still grieving and not in attendance, friends in the Armed Forces stepped up for a touching tribute, escorting the cheerleaders onto the field.

The Kenosha Unified School District denied FOX6's request for an interview regarding this story.