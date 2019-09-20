Anderson pitches 6 scoreless, Brewers stretch wild-card lead

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - SEPTEMBER 20: Chase Anderson #57 of the Milwaukee Brewers throws a pitch during the first inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Miller Park on September 20, 2019 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE — Chase Anderson pitched six scoreless innings, Trent Grisham hit a bases-loaded triple and the Milwaukee Brewers routed the Pittsburgh Pirates 10-1 Friday night to strengthen their grip on an NL wild card.

Milwaukee is 8-2 since NL MVP Christian Yelich broke his right kneecap on a foul ball and pulled two games ahead of the Cubs for the second wild card after Chicago fell to St. Louis 2-1 earlier in the day. The Brewers trail Washington by a game for the top wild card and are three back of the NL Central-leading Cardinals.

The Pirates fell to 65-89 with their seventh straight loss. The Brewers’ final three regular season opponents — Pittsburgh, Cincinnati and Colorado — began Friday a combined 203-256.

Anderson (7-4) allowed three hits, struck out four and walked one while matching his longest outing of the season. Anderson hadn’t pitched past the fourth inning in his four previous outings.

Grisham, a 22-year-old rookie, tripled down the right field line as part of a four-run outburst in the seventh that put the game out of reach. Grisham entered an inning earlier as a pinch-hitter and walked during a three-run burst.

Outfielder Lorenzo Cain, who left Thursday’s game against San Diego with a sore left ankle, returned to the leadoff spot. He drew a first-inning walk off Steven Brault (4-6), stole second and hustled home with a head-first slide to score on Mike Moustakas’ single.

Ryan Braun followed with his 400th career double and, after a strikeout, two more runs scored on a throwing error by shortstop Kevin Newman.

Keston Hiura’s run-scoring single extended the Brewers’ lead to 4-0 in the sixth. The Brewers tallied two more runs in the inning when Manny Pina was hit by a pitch and pinch-hitter Ben Gamel drew a walk, both with the bases loaded.

Adam Frazier’s leadoff homer in the seventh against Milwaukee reliever Devin Williams broke up the shutout.

Brault, who gave up 10 runs in 2 2/3 innings to the Chicago Cubs in his last outing on Sept 13, surrendered six hits and six runs (four earned) in 5 1/3 innings.

