× Andre Dyson sentenced to 9 years in prison for involvement in robberies before pursuit ending in KK River

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Andre Dyson on Friday, Sept. 20 to nine years in prison and another six years of extended supervision.

Dyson pleaded guilty in July to two of four charges against him — armed robbery and aggravated battery-elderly. Two other charges against Dyson were dismissed and read into the court record.

The charges against Dyson were associated with two armed robberies that resulted in a police pursuit that ended with a crash into the Kinnickinnic River on New Year’s Eve. Three people died in that wreck — Shannon Nehmer, 19, Charles Barefield, 29 and Nehmer’s daughter, 2-year-old Annamelia Hernandez. Nehmer was also “several weeks” pregnant when she died.