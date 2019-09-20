LIVE: Pres. Trump and PM Morrison make remarks at the WH arrival ceremony
Dense fog advisory in effect for parts of SE Wisconsin until 10 a.m.

Attention drivers: This upcoming construction could impact your commute

Posted 8:06 am, September 20, 2019, by

MILWAUKEE -- Ryan Luck with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about the upcoming construction that could impact your commute.

Project: I-94 North-South

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 20, 2019

The project team is preparing for an upcoming traffic shift to the east between College Avenue opening and Rawson Avenue on I-94 EAST (SB) to open the auxiliary lane. The following freeway closures are required for this traffic shift.

Mitchell Interchange System Ramp Closure:

  • Mitchell Interchange W-S system ramp is scheduled to close to traffic from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. for the upcoming I-94 EAST (SB) traffic shift.

Detour:

  • Travelers can use the Collector Distributor roadway, College Ave 27th Street and Ryan Rd to get around the closure.

I-94 EAST (SB) Freeway Closure:

  • I-94 EAST (SB) from Layton Avenue to Ryan Rd is scheduled to have an overnight full freeway closure from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Detour:

  • Travelers can use Layton Avenue, 27th Street, and Ryan Rd to get around the closure.

I-94 WEST (NB) Freeway Closure:

  • I-94 WEST (NB) from County G to Ryan Road is scheduled to have an overnight full freeway closure from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Detour:

  • Travelers can use East Frontage Rd, 7 Mile Rd, Howell Ave, and Ryan Road to get around the closure.

SATURDAY, SEPTMEBER 21, 2019

**College Ave entrance ramp to I-94 EAST (SB) scheduled to OPEN:

College Ave entrance ramp to I-94 EAST (SB) will reopen early Saturday morning. There will be a fourth "auxiliary” lane between the College Avenue entrance ramp and Rawson Avenue exit ramp.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 24, 2019

I-94 WEST (NB) Freeway Closure:

  • I-94 WEST (NB) from County G to Drexel Avenue is scheduled to have an overnight full freeway closure from 10 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. for median barrier wall work and Storm Sewer work.

Detour:

  • Travelers can use County G, East Frontage Rd, 7 Mile Rd, WIS 38 and Drexel Ave to get around the closures.

I-94 EAST (SB) Freeway Closure:

  • I-94 EAST (SB) from Ryan Road to County G is scheduled to have an overnight full freeway closure from 10 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. for median barrier wall work.

Detour:

  • Travelers can use County G, 27th Street, West Frontage Road and Ryan Road to get around the closures.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 25, 2019

I-94 WEST (NB) Freeway Closure:

  • I-94 WEST (NB) from County G to Ryan Road is scheduled to have an overnight full freeway closure from 10 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. for median barrier wall work

Detour:

  • Travelers can use County G, East Frontage Rd, 7 Mile Rd, WIS 38 and Ryan Rd to get around the closures.

I-94 EAST (SB) Freeway Closure:

  • I-94 EAST (SB) from Ryan Road to Seven Mile Road is scheduled to have an overnight full freeway closure from 10 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. for median barrier wall work.

Detour:

  • Travelers can use Ryan Rd, 27th Street, West Frontage Road, and 7 Mile Rd to get around the closures.
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.