Attention drivers: This upcoming construction could impact your commute

MILWAUKEE -- Ryan Luck with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about the upcoming construction that could impact your commute.

Project: I-94 North-South

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 20, 2019

The project team is preparing for an upcoming traffic shift to the east between College Avenue opening and Rawson Avenue on I-94 EAST (SB) to open the auxiliary lane. The following freeway closures are required for this traffic shift.

Mitchell Interchange System Ramp Closure:

Mitchell Interchange W-S system ramp is scheduled to close to traffic from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. for the upcoming I-94 EAST (SB) traffic shift.

Detour:

Travelers can use the Collector Distributor roadway, College Ave 27th Street and Ryan Rd to get around the closure.

I-94 EAST (SB) Freeway Closure:

I-94 EAST (SB) from Layton Avenue to Ryan Rd is scheduled to have an overnight full freeway closure from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Detour:

Travelers can use Layton Avenue, 27th Street, and Ryan Rd to get around the closure.

I-94 WEST (NB) Freeway Closure:

I-94 WEST (NB) from County G to Ryan Road is scheduled to have an overnight full freeway closure from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Detour:

Travelers can use East Frontage Rd, 7 Mile Rd, Howell Ave, and Ryan Road to get around the closure.

SATURDAY, SEPTMEBER 21, 2019

**College Ave entrance ramp to I-94 EAST (SB) scheduled to OPEN:

College Ave entrance ramp to I-94 EAST (SB) will reopen early Saturday morning. There will be a fourth "auxiliary” lane between the College Avenue entrance ramp and Rawson Avenue exit ramp.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 24, 2019

I-94 WEST (NB) Freeway Closure:

I-94 WEST (NB) from County G to Drexel Avenue is scheduled to have an overnight full freeway closure from 10 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. for median barrier wall work and Storm Sewer work.

Detour:

Travelers can use County G, East Frontage Rd, 7 Mile Rd, WIS 38 and Drexel Ave to get around the closures.

I-94 EAST (SB) Freeway Closure:

I-94 EAST (SB) from Ryan Road to County G is scheduled to have an overnight full freeway closure from 10 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. for median barrier wall work.

Detour:

Travelers can use County G, 27th Street, West Frontage Road and Ryan Road to get around the closures.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 25, 2019

I-94 WEST (NB) Freeway Closure:

I-94 WEST (NB) from County G to Ryan Road is scheduled to have an overnight full freeway closure from 10 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. for median barrier wall work

Detour:

Travelers can use County G, East Frontage Rd, 7 Mile Rd, WIS 38 and Ryan Rd to get around the closures.

I-94 EAST (SB) Freeway Closure:

I-94 EAST (SB) from Ryan Road to Seven Mile Road is scheduled to have an overnight full freeway closure from 10 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. for median barrier wall work.

Detour: