× Brewers announce Tiebreaker, Wild Card and NLDS ticket availability details

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Brewers announced Friday, Sept. 20 details regarding the purchase of single-game tickets for a potential Tiebreaker and 2019 postseason games at Miller Park, including Wild Card and National League Division Series (NLDS) contests.

Single-game tickets for Tiebreaker and Wild Card games at Miller Park will be available for purchase by the general public at 9 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 27. As part of a series of exclusive presale opportunities, Wisconsin residents will have the chance to purchase these beginning at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 25.

Single-game tickets for potential NLDS games at Miller Park will be available for purchase by the general public at 9 a.m. CT on Wednesday, October 2, with Wisconsin residents able to purchase these beginning at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 1. The full schedule of postseason pre-sales and single-game ticket opportunities can be found at brewers.com/postseason.

All customers will have an opportunity to add on parking passes during the ordering process, with digital parking passes available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Please note that all single-game tickets for potential Tiebreaker and postseason games at Miller Park will exclusively be delivered via the MLB Ballpark App. More information on the app can be found at brewers.com/ballparkapp.

In the event that fans purchase tickets for postseason games that do not occur, the full value of the purchase (including fees) will be refunded to the credit card within 10 business days of the scheduled game.

For more information, including seating and pricing information, visit brewers.com/postseason, call 414-902-4000 or visit the Miller Park Box Office