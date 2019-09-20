Celebrate a sweet and savory weekend at 47th Annual Wine & Harvest Festival in Cedarburg

CEDARBURG -- Floating down a river in a giant pumpkin doesn't sound like a safe way to travel, but it happens every year in Cedarburg. Brian Kramp spent the morning getting a preview of the Cedarburg Wine & Harvest Festival.

About 47th Annual Wine & Harvest Festival (website)

As the leaves begin to change and the fresh air turns brisk, the splendor of autumn is soon to be upon us! To kick-off this beautiful season, come and celebrate a sweet and savory weekend at the 47th Annual Wine & Harvest Festival in historic downtown Cedarburg! The festival opens Saturday, September 21 from 10:00 am - 6:00 pm (with the Gruber Law Office Main Stage open later that evening until 8:30 pm playing live music) and Sunday, September 22 from 10:00 am - 5:00 pm.

With the abundance of Wisconsin’s homegrown produce and artisan foods plus the award-winning wines of Cedar Creek Winery, this free, family-oriented arts and crafts event is an absolute must for all fest-goers!

The Festival Food Court located at the Community Center features grilled corn, BBQ, gyros, noodles, fried cheese, brats, burgers, grilled foods, and many more delicious delights. Enjoy unique, tasty Olsen’s Piggly Wiggly’s Original Harvest Apple Brat and Harvest Apple Brat Corndog, Cranberry Turkey Wraps and our delicious Apple Cinnamon Nachos available only at the CHS Robotics Food Booth.