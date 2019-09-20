Craving your favorite restaurant meal, but not the drive? Restaurant copycat recipes

MILWAUKEE -- Restaurant-worthy meals without having to go out, get take out, or fork out a hefty delivery free? Sarah Farmer with Taste of Home joins Real Milwaukee with copycat recipes of some restaurant favorite eats.

Today Sarah is making:
• Five-Cheese Ziti al Forno (inspired by Olive Garden)
• Makeover Cheddar Biscuits (inspired by Red Lobster)
• Cheesy Broccoli Soup in a Bread Bowl (inspired by Panera Bread)
• Best Cheesecake Ever (inspired by Cheesecake Factory)

You can find these recipes and more on Taste of Home's website.

