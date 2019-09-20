Dense fog advisory in effect for parts of SE Wisconsin until 10 a.m.

Driver crashes into tree near 55th and Lisbon while fleeing from police

Posted 5:31 am, September 20, 2019, by , Updated at 05:47AM, September 20, 2019

MILWAUKEE -- A fleeing driver was transported to the hospital early Friday morning, Sept. 20 following a police pursuit and crash. The pursuit started in West Allis and ended in Milwaukee.

According to police, it began around 12:30 a.m. after officers attempted to perform a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of 60th and Washington. The driver refused to pull over and fled from officers northbound on S. 60 Street.

The pursuit continued northbound into the City of Milwaukee -- where the driver lost control of the vehicle, exited the roadway, and struck a large tree in front of 55th and Lisbon.

The driver, and sole occupant in the vehicle, was identified as a 45 year old man from Milwaukee.  He was extricated from the vehicle by the Milwaukee Fire Department and transported to Froedtert Hospital for treatment.

The Milwaukee Police Department is handling the accident investigation and the West Allis Police Department will be forwarding criminal charges to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the coming days.

No citizens or officers were injured as a result of the accident.

