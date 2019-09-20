Family-friendly flicks you’ll find in theaters this weekend

Posted 10:37 am, September 20, 2019, by

MILWAUKEE -- From British high society to outer space -- there are some unfamiliar world's to explore this weekend at the box office. Paul Hall joins Real Milwaukee with his movie reviews.

Follow Paul Hall on Twitter and Facebook.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.