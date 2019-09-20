Here’s where you can see the Bat Signal on Batman Day this Saturday
NEW YORK — Holy smokes, Batman! It’s the bat signal!
The familiar shape will illuminate the sky above cities across the world on Saturday, which is Batman Day, the caped crusader’s 80th anniversary.
Friends of the DC Comics superhero can gather outside at 8 p.m. local time to see the signal flash in the “dark knight.”
Here are the cities where you’ll see the call to action.
- Melbourne at Fed Square
- Tokyo at MAGNET by SHIBUYA109 at Shibuya Scramble Crossing
- Johannesburg at The Leonardo Building
- Berlin at Potzdamer Platz 11
- Rome at Roma Termini
- Paris at Galeries Lafayette
- Barcelona at Museu Nacional d’Art de Catalunya
- London at the Senate House
- São Paulo at Itaúsa – LMB
- New York the Domino Sugar Refinery
- Montreal at Complex Dupuis
- Mexico City at Torre Reforma
- Los Angeles at City Hall
Batman Day is celebrated every year on the third Saturday of September in honor of the Dark Knight. Other festivities are happening Saturday, including a signing and panel discussion by Batman writers in New York and a Batman 5K night run in Los Angeles.