High School Blitz Week 5 Highlights

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Maybe it's appropriate that Halloween decorations are already out around the area, even if it's still technically summer. That's because the playbooks seem to be a little deeper this week as the tricks turn into treats for a number of teams. Welcome to the week 5 edition of the High School Blitz.

We start in the Southeast conference with Kenosha Tremper hosting Racine Park. Racine leading 13-0, when they go up by 20 with the 32-yard TD pass. Tremper gets on the board just before half with the long touchdown pass. But Park takes this one 32 to 14.

Tremper honoring longtime coach Frank Matrise Junior. He passed away earlier this year after coaching the team from 1997 to 2015. They renamed the street outside the stadium in his honor and his family is given the street signs with his name.

Another match up in the Southeast conference has Oak Creek at Kenosha Bradford. Bradford gets on the board, as QB Nate Olson plows into the end zone, to make it 7 to nothing. But all Oak Creek after that, and they take it 28 to 7.

With generations of Panthers gathering on the final Friday of the summer, the Greendale football team is looking to make them proud. It's homecoming and they're hosting a team hungry for a win in West Allis Central. All Greendale in this one, 70 to nothing.

Undefeated Burlington on the road at Badger in a Southern Lakes showdown. Burlington taking a 10 point lead in the third quarter on Dalton Damon's keeper. No quit in Badger, though, Tanner Garrels on the pitch, making one move and he scores as they go back on top, 37-33. The lead is short lived, Damon finding Dylan Runkle in the corner for the game winning score. Burlington outlast Badger 40 to 37.

Midwest Classic afternoon clash undefeated St. John's Military Academy hosting ST. Francis. First play from scrimmage, Lancers get a little tricky, Phillip Austin with the lateral to Brandon Podziemski who goes deep to Gerald Gittens. That leads to a field goal, putting St. John's up 3-0. The lancers next offensive opportunity, means more trickery, Gittens taking the end around reverse stretching for the goal line and he's in. Lancer stay undefeated 28 to 20.

Staying in the Midwest Classic, University School hosting lake Country Lutheran as both look to keep pace with St. John's. The Lightning going into the bag of tricks early, with the fake punt, Andrew Shumacher hitting Zander Mueller who picks up the first down. That gives Jack Leverenz his moment, taking the ball in from 4 yards out. After a 2-point conversion, it's 8-0. 15-zip when U-school tries to get something going, Christian Ford finding Kyler Ringgold who turns this into a big play. however, the drive would stall. And that hurts them as the Lightning strike again, this time Luke Haertl with the keeper. Lake Country Lutheran wins 39 to nothing.

Two undefeated City teams battling with Riverside taking Reagan at Pulaski Stadium. The Huskies keeping a long drive alive on 4th when Dayton Hicks makes the short gain for a first down. Riverside would soon stop the drive and take over, Ishmael Tinajero throwing deep to Malik Williams, it's 43 yard play. It sets up Jamir Hayes as he goes almost untouched for 46 yards and the touchdown. Riverside stays undefeated with the 20 to 8 win.