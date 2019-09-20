‘Iowa legend’: Man featured on Busch can after giving ‘beer money’ from viral fundraiser to hospital

DES MOINES, Iowa – Carson King is getting what he originally wanted and something he didn’t expect — his face on a beer can — after his sign on ESPN’s College GameDay last Saturday sparked a fundraiser that has netted hundreds of thousands of dollars for a good cause.

After King’s sign requesting money for Busch Light went viral he decided to donate the money to the University of Iowa Stead Children’s Hospital, which as of 10:15 a.m. Friday had risen to $166,000. That means with the matching donations pledged by Busch Beer and Venmo, along with other donations, the children’s hospital will get at least $508,000.

Busch Beer is now taking it to a new level with another way to thank the Iowa State Cyclone fan, who they dubbed an “Iowa Legend,” for his good deeds. They first said King would get a year of free Busch Light, but now they’re making sure the cans he gets are “fit for a King.”

Hey @CarsonKing2, we said we’d send you a year’s worth of Busch Light, but first we had to make sure the cans were fit for a King. Let us know where to send the truck. #IowaLegend pic.twitter.com/czGBuXRE92 — Busch Beer (@BuschBeer) September 20, 2019

WHO-TV Director Keith Murphy said King texted him about his reaction after learning what Busch Beer was going to do.

‪“I lost it! … OMG, you’re kidding me! 😂”‬

King says he’s getting a year’s supply of his own cans and believes they’re exclusive to him. ‬

