‘Jumped from a second story window:’ 1 in custody after stabbing in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT — A 20-year-old man was taken into custody early Friday morning, Sept. 20 in connection with a stabbing in Mount Pleasant. He was taken to the Racine County Jail where he was charged with substantial battery, burglary, resisting and obstructing, and disorderly conduct.

According to police, around 3:30 a.m. officers were dispatched to a resident on N. Frontage Road for reports of a stabbing. The caller indicated his brother was stabbed by an unknown assailant.

Upon arrival, officers attempted to make contact with anyone inside the residence. At that time, someone emerged on the roof but refused to cooperate with police.

Verbal negotiations ensued with the stabbing victim on the inside the residence. Eventually the victim, a 39-year-old man, exited the home.

Police say the victim had obvious physical injuries. He was transported to the hospital — where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

While attempting to clear the residence in search of the suspect, officers discovered that he had jumped from a second story window and was located hiding in a filed north of the residence.

He was taken into custody.

This matter remains under investigation by the Mount Pleasant Police Department.