Looking for a way to get involved in your community? Take part in ‘On the Table MKE’

Have you been looking for a new way to get involved in your community? Take part in "On the Table MKE."
About On the Table MKE (website)
On the Table MKE will occur on Thursday, October 10, 2019. You are warmly invited to host or join a conversation about making our community a better place!
Created by the Greater Milwaukee Foundation and driven by the community, On the Table MKE is a collection of large and small community conversations that anyone can host. Throughout the region on a single day, participants gather to share a meal, talk about topics that matter in their community and put their ideas in motion to improve the quality of life in greater Milwaukee.