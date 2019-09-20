× Memorial fund, funeral arrangements released for MPD Officer Mark Lentz

MILWAUKEE — Funeral arrangements for Officer Mark Lentz were released on Friday, Sept. 20 by the Milwaukee Police Department.

Officer Lentz died on Wednesday morning, Sept. 18 from health issues. He worked out of MPD’s Specialized Patrol Division — and spent 14 years riding motorcycles as an officer.

There will be a private visitation for sworn law enforcement, city employees and family on Wednesday, Sept. 25. It will take place from 5 p.m. through 7 p.m. at Heritage Funeral Home (4800 S. 84th Street, Greenfield).

Lentz’s funeral, which is open to the public, is set for Thursday, Sept. 26 at Elmbrook Church (777 S. Barker Road, Brookfield). The visitation is set for 11 a.m. through 2 p.m. — with the service to follow.

Meanwhile, a memorial fund has been set up for Officer Mark Lentz at TCF bank. All branches will accept donations for the Police Officer Mark Lentz Memorial Fund.