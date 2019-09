× Milwaukee police: 20-year-old man shot, wounded near 17th and Juneau

MILWAUKEE — A 20-year-old man was shot and wounded near 17th and Juneau Avenue on Friday afternoon, Sept. 20.

The gunfire broke out around 3 p.m. Officials say the victim suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

A male suspect has been taken into custody.

The circumstances surrounding this shooting are still under investigation.