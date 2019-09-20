Milwaukee police need your help in search for missing 11-year-old girl

Posted 12:42 pm, September 20, 2019

Makyla Harris

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 11-year-old Makyla Harris. She was last seen on Sept. 19 at 2:15 p.m. in the area of 10th Street and Meinecke Avenue.

Makyla is 5’02” tall, 115 pounds, with a medium build, brown medium-length hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing yellow neon shorts, a rainbow tie-dyed shirt, and yellow croc shoes.

Anyone with information as to Makyla’s whereabouts are asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department, Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7045.

