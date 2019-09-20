Recognize these guys? MPD seeks help to ID suspects in business burglary

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying the suspects wanted in a business robbery that occurred on Sept. 19 at The Original on W. Glendale Avenue — near 31st Street.

Police say three suspects entered the store around 4:40 a.m. and removed items from the store shelves.

  • Suspect #1 is described as a male,  African American, 15-18 years old and 5’5″ tall. He was last seen wearing a hooded sweatshirt with red hood with blue/yellow jacket and sleeves, black jeans, black tennis shoes, black Adidas Back Pack and black gloves.
  • Suspect #2 is described as a male,  African American, 15-18 years old; 5’2 with a small build.  He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, gray jeans, black tennis shoes, black gloves. He was armed wtih yellow crowbar.
  • Suspect #3  is described as a male,  African American, 15-18 years old; 5’8″ tall with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt with three stripes on sleeves, black shorts with zippers in the front and carrying a dark colored back pack.

Anyone with any information, please contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.

