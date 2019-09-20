× Sex offender arrested at Klode Park in Whitefish Bay for being in ‘child safety zone’

WHITEFISH BAY — A registered sex offender was arrested in the beach parking lot at Klode Park on Friday, Sept. 13 for a municipal ordinance violation for being present in a child safety zone. It happened around 10:35 a.m.

Registered sex offenders are prohibited by Whitefish Bay ordinance to be in areas where children are likely to congregate.

Police say the case came together when a woman, who was walking in the area of Big Bay Park on Sept. 11, approached an officer. She reported that on the last three days she observed a man, with his shirt off, sitting in his truck in the parking lot at Klode Park at different times of the day.

The woman had memorized the truck’s license plate number.

Officers ran this license plate number and discovered it was David Pitel’s vehicle. Officers closely monitored the park and observed him there on Sept. 13 and he was arrested.

David Pitel is on Department of Corrections parole supervision due to a sentencing in February 2012 for possession of child pornography.

Police say they have had no reports of children in Whitefish Bay being approached by David Pitel or any other person,